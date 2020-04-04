Seminole County sees first coronavirus death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials on Saturday announced the first death related to COVID-19 in Seminole County.

The county has 167 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning, with 37 people in the hospital, according to state records.

“As our community continues to combat the spread of Coronavirus, Seminole County Emergency Management paused for a moment of silence to remember the life of this patient this morning,” the county said on Facebook.

[RELATED: Some Seminole County COVID-19 patients are still going out in public]

Officials didn’t provide any details about the patient.

Seminole County is facing new problems with the virus as some patients have refused to follow the self-quarantine standards and go out in public, potentially putting others at risk, according to officials.

Alan Harris, the chief administrator for the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management, said he was stunned to find out about five of the 168 patients in the county have left the house to run errands and do certain other tasks even after being diagnosed.

Harris said the current protocol is to call those who have either tested positive, are awaiting test results or are under investigation to make sure that they aren’t leaving their residence for any reason, not even to go to a grocery store or pharmacy.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.