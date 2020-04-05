2 Ocala residents are first in Marion County to die from COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 88-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, both from Ocala, are the first two Marion County residents to die after contracting coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday evening.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of two members of our community,” Florida Department of Health in Marion County administrator Mark Lander said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the individuals who are no longer with us.”

No further details about the two men were provided.

Currently there are 50 cases of COVID-19 in Marion County, six of those patients are hospitalized. They range in age from 19 to 88 years old.

Statewide, there are 12,350 coronavirus cases and 221 deaths.

In Central Florida, Orange County has the most deaths with eight followed by Osceola and Polk counties, which both have four. Brevard is the only local county without any deaths.

