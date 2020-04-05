Florida representatives discuss the impacts caused by the coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – The impacts caused by the coronavirus are far-reaching. Not only is the pandemic a major health crisis, but it’s also causing widespread job loss and many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Representatives from three Central Florida organizations -- Harbor House, United Way and Second Harvest Food Bank -- discussed the resources their providing during this difficult time on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth."

Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried also joined the program to explain the statewide stay-at-home order and why she thinks Governor Ron DeSantis waited too long to use his executive power.

"There was a reason why we called for it almost two weeks ago," Fried said. "South Florida's population is very similar to that of Italy -- 21 percent is 65 years old and above. Every single day that we wasted were more lives that we were putting at risk."

