Report: Amazon Prime Day could be delayed due to coronavirus

Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest sale events for the online retailer, will likely be delayed by about a month because of the spread of coronavirus in the U.S., according to a report by Reuters.

In 2019, the Prime Day sales surpassed the numbers seen for the previous year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined with more than 175 million items purchased.

Tech gadgets such as the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug were among the top buys.

While the sales are generally held in July, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo, that Prime Day likely won’t take place until August this year.

Due to the delay, there’s a chance Amazon will be forced to sell excess devices at a discounted rate.

