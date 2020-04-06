70ºF

2 Orange County correctional officers test positive for COVID-19

More than 700 cases of novel coronavirus reported in Orange County

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Orange County, COVID-19
FILE - In this April 2, 2020, file photo a nurse holds a vial and a swab at a drive-up coronavirus testing station at a hospital in Seattle. A federal report due out Monday, April 6, finds that three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orange County correctional officers are recovering after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

Orange County officials said both officers self-quarantined for at least 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

No inmates have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, more than 700 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Orange County. More than 12,300 cases of COVID-19 and 221 deaths have been reported statewide.

