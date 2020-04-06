2 Orange County correctional officers test positive for COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orange County correctional officers are recovering after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

Orange County officials said both officers self-quarantined for at least 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

No inmates have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, more than 700 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Orange County. More than 12,300 cases of COVID-19 and 221 deaths have been reported statewide.

