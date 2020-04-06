2 Orange County deputies test positive for COVID-19, Sheriff’s Office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a news release.

On Friday, Sheriff John Mina said the two deputies were tested for COVID-19 and received positive results.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

A spokesperson from the OCSO said they will not be releasing the names of the deputies who tested positive.

It was not immediately clear how many people the deputies came into contact with while sick, or if anyone else from the Sheriff’s Office is being asked to quarantine due to contact with the deputies.

Statewide, 114,580 people have been tested for the highly contagious respiratory illness, according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those tests, 12,151 were positive and 101,253 were negative as of Sunday morning.

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

At last check, there were more than 13,300 Florida-related cases of COVID-19 and 236 deaths reported statewide, according to Florida Department of Health officials. Orange County reported 744 confirmed cases.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.