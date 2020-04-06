72-year-old man found unresponsive in water off New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 72-year-old man was found unresponsive in the ocean in New Smyrna Beach on Monday but lifeguards don’t know yet if his death was water-related or had to do with a medical incident.

Volusia County Beach Safety officials said pedestrians saw the man unresponsive in the water around 4 p.m. and immediately pulled him out to begin CPR.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at a nearby hospital.

Lifeguards said they are seeking information from anyone who might have witnessed anything.

Beaches across Volusia County are closed for everything except exercise as leaders across the state work to slow the spread of coronavirus.