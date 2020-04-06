Altamonte Springs to temporarily close all parks due to COVID-19 spread

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – All parks in Altamonte Springs will temporarily in the city due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to city officials.

The Orienta Boat Ramp will also temporarily close, according to city officials.

The following parks will be closed starting on Tuesday:

Cranes Roost Park

Eastmonte Park

Westmonte Recreation Center

Lake Lotus park

Merrill Park

Hermits Trail Park

Main and Turnbull Park

Sunshine Park

The Department of Health reports 109 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Seminole County.

The county has administered 2,190 coronavirus tests.

More than 13,620 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

