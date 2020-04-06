Altamonte Springs to temporarily close all parks due to COVID-19 spread
Orienta boat ramp will also close
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – All parks in Altamonte Springs will temporarily in the city due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to city officials.
The Orienta Boat Ramp will also temporarily close, according to city officials.
The following parks will be closed starting on Tuesday:
- Cranes Roost Park
- Eastmonte Park
- Westmonte Recreation Center
- Lake Lotus park
- Merrill Park
- Hermits Trail Park
- Main and Turnbull Park
- Sunshine Park
The Department of Health reports 109 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Seminole County.
The county has administered 2,190 coronavirus tests.
More than 13,620 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.
