Coronavirus: Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves

Have you noticed more people are wearing gloves in public to help keep themselves safe from the coronavirus outbreak? But does that really work?

One nurse has gone viral for a video demonstrating just how quickly germs spread even while wearing gloves.

Former emergency room nurse Molly Lixey made a Facebook video to demonstrate how easy it is to cross-contaminate while you wear gloves.

Lixey got the idea for the video after a recent trip to the grocery store and seeing all the cross-confirmation going on with people wearing gloves, according to CNN.

A quick little Molly rant about cross contamination and gloves. Posted by Molly Lixey on Monday, March 30, 2020

In her video, Lixey showed a grocery store scenario with someone wearing gloves. She simulates grabbing her cell phone, cleaning a shopping cart, grabbing toilet paper and other items, etc.

Paint is used in the video to show how the germs are spread by touching different items and then Lixey touches her face and her cellphone.

"But it's (the germs) on my gloves, that's fine right? It's on my gloves," Lixey said in the Facebook video. "But now I'm walking along and my phone rings, so I've now touched my hands together a couple times, I reach for my phone and oh I have a text message from my husband."

Lixey’s message was simple in the video, "There's no point in wearing gloves, if you're not gonna wash your hands every time you touch something."

Even with gloves on, germs on products or surfaces are then transmitted to the gloves and onto other products or surfaces touched which could mistakenly be your face or cellphone which then spreads onto your hands and face if not disinfected.

"It terrifies me to think people believe they're safe only because they are wearing gloves and not have them be aware that they could still be harming themselves or others," Lixey said to CNN.

