Drive-thru coronavirus testing site planned for Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County could be the next in the region to receive a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, which would allow patients to be swabbed without having to leave their vehicles.

Jay Zembower, the chairman of Seminole County Commission, made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon.

“We also are currently working... with the health department on having additional testing site coming online in the near future,” Zembower said.

Details on where the site would be located, who would be able to get tested and when it will open were not immediately available.

As of Monday morning, 194 COVID-19 patients have been identified in the seven cities across Seminole County.

According to Zembower, 19% of those are 29 and younger, 52% are 30 to 60 years old and 27% are older than 60. It’s unclear what category the remaining 2% fall under.

Statewide, there have been 13,324 diagnoses and 236 deaths since coronavirus was first detected here on March 1.

Orange County tops Central Florida with 713 cases followed by 229 in Osceola County. Seminole County comes in third after that.

The federally-run drive-thru testing site at the Orange County Convention Center has been open since March 25 and allows for 250 samples to be taken per day. Recently, especially since testing guidelines were expanded to include anyone with preexisting conditions regardless of whether they’re elderly, the center has had to stop accepting patients early due to a high demand.

Another similar site opened Monday at the University of Central Florida.

Brevard, Sumter, Polk and Marion counties have drive-thru operations in place as well. Volusia County could also get a one in the near future.

Zembower also took time Monday to address some concerns about residents not social distancing over the weekend, which forced leaders to close all Seminole County boat ramps.

“This is the real deal. This is not time to get together and party,” he said.

He also asked that households send one person to get groceries or to run errands instead of the whole family to cut down on the amount of foot traffic in stores.

Overall though, he said compliance is good, even after leaders announced Friday that some COVID-19 patients were going out in public before they were medically cleared, forcing them to pen an executive order to levy a fine against those who violate self-quarantine rules.

“Our community has been fantastic in taking responsibility and doing what they should be doing,” Zembower said.

