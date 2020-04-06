Man fatally shot by family member in Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot by his family member during a domestic argument on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call around 5:15 p.m. from a person who said they shot 40-year-old James Roberston during a domestic-related argument in unincorporated Satellite Beach.

Robertson died at the scene.

No charges have been filed and the shooter’s name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, which is meant to protect the identities of victims of crime.

The State Attorney’s Office will review the investigation once it is completed to determine whether prosecution is appropriate.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Agent Philipp Urbanetz of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit at 321-633-8413.