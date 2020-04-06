Senior Salute: Olympia water polo

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of outstanding Central Florida high school athletes had their spring seasons put on hold.

News 6 is honoring the seniors who have dedicated their springtimes to representing their schools for years, on the playing field, or, in today’s case, in the swimming pool.

We give a “Senior Salute” to Olympia Water Polo’s Griffin Ewoldt, Ryan Hopegill, Alec Johnson, and Touma Mack.

The Titans are one of the best and most consistent programs in Florida.

The four seniors are a huge reason why.

Griffin, Ryan, Alec, and Touma were members of the team two years ago when Olympia won the state championship.

The four were focused on doing it again this season and they have the talent.

Touma is Olympia’s leading scorer.

Griffin is the team’s top rebounder.

Alec is a two-time All-American. Ryan is the stone wall as the goalkeeper.

They’re not only loaded with talent, but also personality.