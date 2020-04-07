Doctor says you should stop wearing contact lenses during coronavirus pandemic. Here’s why

More than 45 million Americans wear contact lenses, and during a time when touching your face isn’t suggested because of the spread of the coronavirus, are these people more at risk?

The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends contact lens wearers trade in their contacts for glasses during this time, according to CBS 2.

Contacts sometimes cause irritation or itching, leading you to touch your face and rub your eyes, which is why Dr. Max Gomez told CBS 2 people should switch to glasses for the time being.

Wearing glasses can lessen eye irritation, Gomez said, and it can help be a barrier when you unconsciously try to rub your eye.

If you must continue to wear contacts, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly each time you go to handle your contact lenses.

Glasses can also help provide a small amount of protection from airborne respiratory droplets. While it’s not a lot of protection, Gomez said it’s something.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.