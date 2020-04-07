Employees with Florida Department of Juvenile Justice tested positive for COVID-19

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Employees with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive cases were for an employee at the Broward Youth Treatment Center and an employee at the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Everyone inside the detention centers and residential commitment programs are being monitored and screened for symptoms.

If someone becomes symptomatic, the person is isolated from everyone else, according to the department of juvenile justice.

The department of justice said outside vendors are also screened prior to entering facilities.

Anyone entering the facility is screened for symptoms of COVID-19, according to the department of juvenile justice.

The department said each facility has implemented cleaning and sanitation plans.

