Four Seasons at Disney World furloughs 835 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Seasons, the luxury resort located on the Walt Disney World property in Orlando, has been forced to furlough 835 employees as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on Central Florida’s tourism industry.

A notice was sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on March 25, a day after the furlough began.

Among those employees not receiving pay are servers, cooks, nail technicians, golf course employees, engineers, security officers, spa therapists, recreation attendants, engineers and more.

“Four Seasons Orlando Employment Inc., intends this furlough to be temporary; however, given the unknown certainty surrounding COVID-19, it is possible that this furlough could become permanent,” the notice read.

Walt Disney World also plans to furlough employees, as does Port Canaveral and Marriott. SeaWorld, too, expects to furlough 90% of its employees.

