Orange County launches social media campaign to support local restaurants

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County has launched a social media campaign to support local restaurants amid the spread of the coronavirus.

On April 7 or “407” day anyone ordering takeout should post a photo of their meal using the hashtags #407Day and #OrlandoToGo.

This social media campaign will go through the rest of the month.

More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Orange County.

More than 7,205 people have taken a coronavirus test in the county.

Fiddler’s Roofing is one business in the area trying to help.

The company donated N-95 masks and procedure masks to the Health Service Division.