Study: Coronavirus not more severe in pregnant women

A new study indicates that most pregnant women with coronavirus do not experience more severe illness than other patients.

They also don’t appear to pass the virus onto their babies, according to the study, which was published Monday in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

The study was based on data collected from 43 pregnant women diagnosed with coronavirus in New York from March 13 to March 27.

Thirty-seven women experienced a mild form of coronavirus; Four developed more severe forms and only two experienced quote “critical disease.”

The information contrasts with past research on pregnant women with SARS and the flu, where pregnancy was linked to more severe illness.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.