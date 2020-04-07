VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County expects to receive an additional $1.5 million in coronavirus relief funds.

The county said the money will go toward people who have been financially impacted by the virus.

The county’s community services director Donna Butler said she received an informal word about the funds and expects to receive an official award later in the week.

“We’ve got all of our plans in place to move this program forward,” Butler told the council. “We just need your permission to be able to do this.”

Most of the money will go toward rental assistance, according to the county.

County officials said the money will come from programs from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county said once the funds are received officials will release information on eligibility criteria and how to apply.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.