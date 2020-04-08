74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

74ºF

Local News

100 flight attendants with American Airlines test positive for coronavirus

Airline plans to distribute face masks to frontline team members

CNN Newsource

Tags: Coronavirus, Health, American Airlines, Travel
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Trump administration is raising the possibility of the U.S. government getting ownership stakes in U.S. airlines in exchange for $25 billion in direct grants to help the carriers survive a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Trump administration is raising the possibility of the U.S. government getting ownership stakes in U.S. airlines in exchange for $25 billion in direct grants to help the carriers survive a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

One hundred American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus, according to their union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The union says the airline has agreed to start providing face masks for frontline team members.

More than 27,000 union members will have the option to wear a mask while working.

The masks are planned to be distributed this week, officials said.

American Airlines refused to comment on how many employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The union says only about one in four of its flight attendants will be flying in May, due to major cuts in the airline's schedule.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.