Bomb squad called after explosive device found in Palm Bay home
Police say device was ‘rendered safe’
PALM BAY, Fla. – A suspected explosive device found in a Palm Bay home was rendered safe by the Brevard County sheriff’s bomb squad, police said.
Palm Bay police said officers and the bomb squad were called to Ideal Avenue NE, where they located the device.
The bomb squad rendered the device safe, police said.
No other details, including they type of device and who found it, have been released.
