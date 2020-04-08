Delta donates 200,000 pounds of food due to coronavirus-caused flight shortage

Delta Airlines has donated 200,000 pounds of food as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

According to its website, Delta changed its service offerings on flights to cut down on touch points between passengers and employees.

As a result, the company ended up with a lot of food it couldn’t use.

The need for food at hospitals, community food banks and other places is as high as ever, so Delta worked to distribute its extra food to the places where it is needed most.

Helping expedite Delta’s efforts in this area are groups the airline has long-term relationships with, including the nonprofit Feeding America.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.