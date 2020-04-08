Driver dies after crashing into tree on I-4, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Tuesday morning after crash investigators say he crashed into a tree in DeLand after possibly suffering a medical episode.

Jorge Cueto, 60, of DeLand was driving his Chevy Suburban east on I-4 at 4:20 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the road and his a tree, fence and a utility pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Investigators said they believe Cueto possibly suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

The crash caused a small brush fire that was quickly put out, according to the report.

Cueto was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.