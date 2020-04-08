Florida deputy accused of asking teens he met on duty to make pornographic videos

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A patrol deputy is off the job for reportedly asking teenage girls he met while on duty to make pornographic videos for money, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a female victim reported an inappropriate encounter involving Lake County deputy Jose Rodriguez in early March to the Clermont Police Department and the investigation began from there.

According to the report, Rodriguez met several teenage girls while patrolling in the Minneola area and would recruit them to work at his second job that involved working for an organization that checks to see whether retailers are abiding by state tobacco laws.

The underage girls would attempt to make undercover tobacco at businesses in the area, records show.

Three of those girls, who were 16 and 17 years old, said Rodriguez asked them to make pornographic videos in exchange for cash between 2016 and 2019, according to authorities.

Deputies said Rodriguez admitted to recruiting teens to help him with his second job but wouldn’t answer any further questions about the allegations.

He was arrested Tuesday at 8 p.m. on three counts of solicitation to commit sexual performance by a child.

He was suspended when the investigation began and now, termination proceedings are underway.