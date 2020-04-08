Here’s how the Jewish community is celebrating Passover during the coronavirus outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. – Members of the Jewish community across the country and worldwide are celebrating Passover and telling the story of how Jews escaped slavery thousands of years ago, but with social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families are seeking alternate ways to connect.

Ben and Sam Friedman are prepping their Passover Seder dinner themselves. They usually enjoy a festive meal cooked by their mom, but won’t be able to this year.

“While we love this holiday and it’s been such an important part of our lives, growing up there’s not a single particular Passover that stands out to me,” Ben Friedman said. “Moving forward, at least we know this one will.”

The brothers are staying positive as the coronavirus pandemic cancels their Passover plans. Instead of gathering with their family on Wednesday night to celebrate the holiday, they are holding a Zoom Seder.

“We’ve never done this before. It’s not what we’re used to,” Ben Friedman said. “It’s really not what I would like but it will be an adventure.”

Chabad at University of Central Florida is helping students who are still in the area, despite classes being moved online for the rest of the semester. The organization created Seder to-go kits.

Rabbi Chaim Lipskier said the kits come with a Seder meal and everything needed for the holiday, including a traditional Seder plate, matzah and a guide with the order of the Seder.

“For many people, this is their first time doing a Seder on their own. Normally Seder is family time,” Lipskier said.

Lipskier said even though this year's holiday is different, it reminds him of how it all began.

“On the night of Passover, they were quarantined in their homes. They were told no one is allowed to leave their homes tonight,” he said. “So in a sense, we have an exact model of the original Passover. We have a time when nobody is suppose to leave their home, so it’s something really special and the best way to celebrate it.”

Families are finding new ways to connect and celebrate the holiday, even while they are apart.

“You end the Passover Seder by saying, ‘Next year together in Jerusalem,’ and I think this year, maybe when we end the Seder we’ll just say, ‘Next year together,’” Sam Friedman said.

