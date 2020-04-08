Kittens rescued after found in dumpster in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three kittens were rescued after the cats were found in a dumpster in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society.

The cats were in a plastic bag mixed in with garbage, according to the humane society.

The humane society said despite the shelter being closed staff cleaned the kittens and examined the cats for injuries and illness.

The staff said they contacted emergency foster and worked on securing the necessary supplies.

The humane society said the kittens are OK now, but they are not out of the woods.