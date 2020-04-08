Kittens rescued after found in dumpster in New Smyrna Beach
The humane society said the kittens are OK now, but they are out of the woods
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three kittens were rescued after the cats were found in a dumpster in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society.
The cats were in a plastic bag mixed in with garbage, according to the humane society.
The humane society said despite the shelter being closed staff cleaned the kittens and examined the cats for injuries and illness.
The staff said they contacted emergency foster and worked on securing the necessary supplies.
The humane society said the kittens are OK now, but they are not out of the woods.
Kittens thrown out like trash! Three precious newborn fur-babies were found in a NSB dumpster last night. They were in...Posted by Southeast Volusia Humane Society on Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.