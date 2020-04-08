Orange County receives more than 250,00 calls in 2 days for rental assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials presented during their commission meeting Tuesday that more than 250,000 calls were made into their rental assistance program within the first two days.

Officials said 25,000 people applied online and another 1,700 applied by phone.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the $1.8 million dollars was meant to provide a one-time rental assistance payment or $1,200 to 1,500 people.

Mayor Demings said he is working to find more funds.

"Obviously it appears that we were off in terms of the total need within our community, said Demings. “We have tasked staff to get the demand and consult with our fiscal office to really look at a plan of action.”

Of Orange County’s 53 zip codes, officials said more than 30 requested rental assistance with the 32822 zip code leading the way, followed by 32839 and 32811.

Mayor Demings said the rental assistance was only meant to help while waiting for more state and federal funds to become available.

"We are hopeful that individuals will be able to soon receive some assistance and funds that's will be made available to the county for the recovery efforts associated with the pandemic,” said Demings.

Orange County officials also said the county will receive more than $6 million dollars in grants from the CARES Act.

County officials also said that more than 50 staff members are working to process the 26,700 applications.