Supermoon photos across Central Florida
This means the moon is full while also in perigee
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Supermoon appeared in the sky on Tuesday night.
The Supermoon appeared on Tuesday night.
This means the moon is full while also in perigee, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.
A moon is considered super when it is within 90 percent of the perigee, according to Kegges.
This is why there can be multiple supermoons in a year.
Kegges said the moon is 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon.
The moon rose around 7:33 p.m. on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.