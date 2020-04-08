Supermoon photos across Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Supermoon appeared in the sky on Tuesday night.

This means the moon is full while also in perigee, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

Here is a view of the Supermoon in Osceola County. (WKMG)

A moon is considered super when it is within 90 percent of the perigee, according to Kegges.

This is why there can be multiple supermoons in a year.

Here is a view of the Supermoon in Winter Garden (WKMG)

Kegges said the moon is 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon.

The moon rose around 7:33 p.m. on Tuesday.