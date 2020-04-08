Suspect, officers identified in Melbourne police-involved shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Officials on Wednesday identified a man killed in a Melbourne police-involved shooting and the seven officers believed to have fired their weapons.

Police said they were called to The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments Sunday around 5:30 p.m. due to a domestic dispute between two adults and when the first officer arrived, 67-year-old Richard Lee Kampstra grabbed a rifle and barricaded himself inside a room.

When more officers arrived, Kampstra confronted them while still armed with a rifle, prompting the officers to open fire, records show. Kampstra died at the scene.

The seven officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

They were identified Wednesday as:

M. Pond Patrol Operations First year at the Melbourne Police Department

S. Koubek Patrol operations Thirteenth year at the Melbourne Police Department

B. Eder Patrol operations Twelfth year at the Melbourne Police Department

E. Jones Patrol operations Second year at Melbourne Police Department

J. Aiani Patrol operations Second year at the Melbourne Police Department

A. Sudman Patrol operations First year at the Melbourne Police Department

M. Iervasi Patrol operations Seventh year at the Melbourne Police Department



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6443 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).