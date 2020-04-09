799 social distancing warnings issued at beaches in Volusia County since March 18

VOLUISA COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly 800 social distancing warnings have been issued at beaches in Volusia County since March 18 amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to Captain Tamra Malphurs with the county’s Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Malphurs said the warnings included educating people in reference to beach regulations.

The beaches in the county are closed.

Malphurs listed the only activities people can do on the beach:

Walking

Jogging

Bicycling

Surfing

Fishing

Swimming

The beach parking lots and parks are closed, according to Malphurs.

At this time anyone at the beach is not allowed to sunbathe or play organized sports or sit in a chair to read, according to Malphurs.

Investigators said the rules are strictly enforced and it can be an arrestable offense with a $50 fine.

Officers said two arrests have been made since Friday.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.