Brevard county man performs for assisted living facility using physical distancing

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County musician Marc Dobson said he wanted to do something to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dobson said he plays the drums, guitar, harmonica and sings all at the same time. He said he used a 2,000-watt speaker to send his sounds up to the balconies of people who are not able to leave their homes.

Dobson said he drove around to 16 assisted living facilities in Brevard County to find the perfect layout for him to perform outside, while residents stayed inside.

He then recorded himself performing for residents of The Fountains at Melbourn.

"I had to keep myself back from crying. That's how I felt because it was so overwhelming for me at points," said Dobson."It was awesome. These guys, these seniors are stuck in their residents they can't get out. It's kind of like they are in jail."

Dobson said that he is planning to perform at a couple more assisted living facilities.