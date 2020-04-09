77ºF

Orlando police release video of 3 men leaving scene of shooting that left innocent bystander wounded

Victim injured when 20 shots fired in Orlando neighborhood

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Orange County, Shooting, Crime
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for three men who they say fled the scene of a shooting that left an innocent bystander wounded.

According to officials, more than 20 rounds were fired Tuesday night in the Richmond Estates neighborhood, injuring a 52-year-old man.

Authorities on Thursday asked for the public’s help as they work to identify the men in the video below.

According to officers, the three men fled the scene in a newer-model, silver four-door vehicle, which was found abandoned about a mile away on Ivey Lane and Cepeda Street.

Authorities said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or the men fleeing the scene is asked to contact Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.

