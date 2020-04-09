Orlando police release video of 3 men leaving scene of shooting that left innocent bystander wounded

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for three men who they say fled the scene of a shooting that left an innocent bystander wounded.

According to officials, more than 20 rounds were fired Tuesday night in the Richmond Estates neighborhood, injuring a 52-year-old man.

Authorities on Thursday asked for the public’s help as they work to identify the men in the video below.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: We need your help. The 3 male suspects seen in this video were fleeing the scene of a shootout which resulted in an innocent bystander being injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the 4000 block of Richmond Ln. Please contact @CrimelineFL with any tips. pic.twitter.com/k9mmv1WfR0 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 9, 2020

According to officers, the three men fled the scene in a newer-model, silver four-door vehicle, which was found abandoned about a mile away on Ivey Lane and Cepeda Street.

Authorities said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or the men fleeing the scene is asked to contact Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.