20-year-old man killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say
A 20-year-old Kissimmee man died Friday after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.
Nathan Escobar, 20, was driving a Honda 4-door north on Buenaventura Boulevard at 2:55 p.m. when for an unknown reason he lost control at a curve, troopers said.
The car drove through a median, across the southbound lanes, before leaving the road and hitting a tree, according to the FHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
According to the crash report, Escobar did not have his seat belt on at the time of the crash.
