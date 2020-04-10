First drive-thru testing site opens up in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The first drive-up testing site opened on Friday at the Daytona International Speedway.

24-year-old Tatyana Hollis was one of the many first in line Friday morning and brought her boyfriend and 3-year-old child to get tested for COVID-19.

"I've been trying to get to Orlando and it's been a headache so when this opportunity came I said OK lets get there first thing in the morning," Hollis said.

The testing site is operated by AdventHealth and officials said people showing symptoms of the virus can get tested.

"We have approximately what we committed is 500 a day for a while," said David Ottati, CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division.

Doctor Timothy Hendrix explained people will have to spit into a specimen cup and hand it to workers. The results should be available within two to three days.

"It's also as a safer way for our teams when they are gathering the specimen," Hendrix explained.

AdventHealth is asking people to preferably register online for an appointment at AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com.

"If you don't have access to a computer feel free to come out here as well. This is for every body. We will do registration here we will take care of things here," Ottati explained.

Ottati said AdventHealth is planning on possibly opening two more testing sites next week in Seminole and Orange County.

