Florida State lineman feeling better after testing positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEe, Fla. – A Florida State University lineman is feeling better after testing positive for the coronavirus.

I was sore, getting around was a pain in the butt. And I was just achy and cranky and that night when the fever set in, I think that really was the only time I was genuinely scared was that first night," Andrew Boselli said.

Boselli’s fight with COVID-19 started on a Sunday in the middle of March.

The FSU offensive lineman said the fight night felt like getting hit by a Truck.

“I would kind of feel like I am getting over the hump, I’m getting better, I’m going to work out. And then all of a sudden the next day I’m in bed all day,” Boselli said.

Boselli’s father and former Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tony Boselli also tested positive for COVID-19.

The virus landed him in intensive care for a few days.

“The thought of losing my father who is 47 obviously never entered my mind until this happened and it was definitely sombering. And there definitely times in the ICU when I was very frightened,” Boselli said.

Thankfully, both father and son are feeling better and Andrew has been cleared for all activities.

He wants everyone to know how dangerous this was for him and his dad.

“Trust me, no one wants to get this disease. I don’t care if you’re 10-years-old or 70. No one wants to get this disease,” Boselli said.