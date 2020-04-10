Man accused of sexually battering teen after celebrating his 40th birthday arrested in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County man on the run was arrested Thursday in Leesburg after detectives say he assaulted a teen under 16 years old multiple times after his 40th birthday celebration.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating Brian Winthrop on April 1 after learning he had sexually battered a teen multiple times, according to a news release.

Detectives said Winthrop was drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with the victim while celebrating his birthday. The girl became sick and went to bed, at some point the 40-year-old climbed into bed and sexually battered the victim throughout the night, according to authorities.

After detectives found probable cause to arrest Winthrop and attempted to locate him, they discovered he had fled the area.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on sexual battery charges and through investigative techniques tracked Winthrop to a Leesburg address on Lake Avenue. The Leesburg Police Department was notified and officers went to arrest Winthrop, according to the news release.

When officers arrived Winthrop attempted to flee but a K-9 caught the suspect, authorities said.

Winthrop was booked into the Lake County Jail on a warrant from Pinellas County. The investigation is ongoing.