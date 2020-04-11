Florida coronavirus cases surpass 18,000 Easter weekend

As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health reports there are 18,494 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Florida saw 19 new fatalities from the coronavirus, meaning since March 1, 438 people have died from the respiratory illness.

In Central Florida, Orange County cases surpassed 914 Saturday, as the county with the fourth-highest total in Florida. Combined Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach make up more than half of Florida’s COVID-19 positive test results with more than 10,410 cases by Friday evening.

The Florida DOH numbers do not show how many people have recovered from the virus. Department officials have declined to release that information after several requests from News 6. Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino said coronavirus patients must test negative twice in 24 hours before leaving isolation.

In an effort to help the community get answers about the financial fallout and what’s to come, on Thursday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, joined News 6 for a virtual town hall along with Dr. Sean Snaith, director for UCF’s Institute for Economic Forecasting; Pam Nabors, CEO of CareerSource Central Florida and Tim Giuliani, Orlando Economic Partnership. Re-watch that here as they answer questions about unemployment, financial help and more.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in Central Florida:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 120 35 2 Flagler 44 7 1 Lake 149 41 4 Marion 83 9 2 Orange 914 133 13 Osceola 317 95 5 Polk 242 75 8 Seminole 242 58 2 Sumter 107 27 9 Volusia 195 47 6

The Florida DOH reports new positive cases of the coronavirus at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day. See the map below of cases by county and by zip code.

On Friday, Osceola County leaders announced a new emergency order that requires those in public to wear a face covering. The new requirement goes into effect April 13 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue until officials deem face coverings are no longer needed. Officials urge the public to not buy N95 masks or PPE but instead use a scarf or bandana in place of a medical mask.

As distance learning continues for all Florida students, children in some Central Florida counties will be able to pick up extra meals to carry them through the weekend, schools districts in Volusia and Orange counties will provide extra grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches beginning Friday. The meals are available to anyone under 18, regardless of if they qualified for free or reduced lunch programs prior to the outbreak.

