ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida has administered 173,000 coronavirus tests so far.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hopes to have 215,000 tests completed in the next seven days.

The rate in the state right now is one out of every 125 people have been tested, if Florida hits 215,000 tests the rate will change to one out of every 100 people.

18,494 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

[RELATED: Florida coronavirus cases surpass 18,000 Easter weekend]

Of the people who have taken a test roughly 10.7 percent have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. DeSantis has noticed this situation has been tough on everyone in Florida.

“We asked people to keep doing what they are doing and lets beat this the best we can,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Starting Monday testing will be expanded at the Federal testing sites in Florida.

Gov. DeSantis said anyone who has coronavirus symptoms regardless of age can get tested at the Orange County Convention.

[RELATED: Florida opening COVID-19 testing to people in close contact with those infected]

He also said anyone who has made contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can get tested at a federal site.

Besides the site at the Orange County Convention Center, there are federal testing sites in Dade County and Jacksonville.

“We are going to continue to test a lot,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The CDC actually has a coronavirus self-checker to see if a patient should consult medical professionals to get a COVID-19 test, you can find the online questionnaire here.

The state is also looking further into how antibodies fight off COVID-19.

Gov. DeSantis said 60 percent of the positive COVID-19 cases are in three counties in southeast Florida.

He ended the press conference on Saturday saying senior citizens in the state have done a great job of following the stay-at-home order rules.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.