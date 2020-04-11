Orlando Police salute medical professionals

ORLANDO,Fla. – Officers with the Orlando police saluted medical professionals in the area on Friday night.

Investigators drove through Laureate Park, the Orlando VA Medical Center and Nemours Children’s Hospital and performed a good night lights display.

“Whenever we have had any challenging period in the history of Central Florida we have always demonstrated to everyone that we know how to come together,” Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Chief Rolon wanted to show the medical professionals the police department supports them.

“We came out to show support to health care professionals and the community, in turn, saw it as an opportunity to praise and show love for the law enforcement officers that were coming through, it’s a win-win,” Chief Rolon said.