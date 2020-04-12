Apopka police officer tests positive for COVID-19

APOPKA, Fla. – An officer with the Apopka Police Department has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release.

According to a news release sent Sunday, upon exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19 the employee reported the symptoms to supervisory personnel and was immediately sent home. Officials said any employee who may have had a potential exposure from interaction with the officer has been notified.

Officials said that while at work, the officer practiced proper guidelines and social distancing recommendations if they had an interaction with a member of the public, and if any additional individuals are determined to have had an exposure they will be notified.

"Additionally, the Apopka Police Department wants to remind our community that this virus is something we all need to take seriously and no one is immune from this virus, officials with the department said in a news release. “The members of the Apopka Police Department continue to ensure our community is safe during these difficult times and request that members of the community continue to follow the CDC guidelines as well as the Governors “Safer at Home” order to minimize their exposure and possible exposure to all our first responders and medical personnel.”