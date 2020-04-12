Coronavirus cases rise above 19,000 on Easter Sunday

As of Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Health reports there are 19,347 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the FDOH reported 452 fatalities from the coronavirus.

In the state of Florida, the DOH reports that there are 2,633 hospitalizations. 26 more than what was reported Saturday night.

[CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PAPER APPLICATION FOR UNEMPLOYMENT IN FLORIDA]

The Florida DOH numbers do not show how many people have recovered from the virus. Department officials have declined to release that information after several requests from News 6. Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino said coronavirus patients must test negative twice in 24 hours before leaving isolation.

[If you are having trouble viewing on mobile, click here.]

In an effort to help the community get answers about the financial fallout and what’s to come, on Thursday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, joined News 6 for a virtual town hall along with Dr. Sean Snaith, director for UCF’s Institute for Economic Forecasting; Pam Nabors, CEO of CareerSource Central Florida and Tim Giuliani, Orlando Economic Partnership. Re-watch that here as they answer questions about unemployment, financial help and more.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in Central Florida:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 125 36 3 Flagler 46 7 1 Lake 148 43 4 Marion 92 12 2 Orange 942 141 13 Osceola 321 96 5 Polk 248 76 8 Seminole 251 60 2 Sumter 110 27 9 Volusia 199 48 7

On Saturday, the Orange County Convention Center announced it will start issuing 400 coronavirus tests a day. Officials have also modified the criteria for a patient to get a COVID-19 test.

To get a test on Monday you will have to meet one of the following criteria:

Respiratory issues

Anyone with underlying health conditions

Healthcare workers

First responders

Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

Gov. DeSantis also announced that FDOT plans to accelerate parts of the I-4 Ultimate Project by one to two months. Drivers who use the interstate during the stay-at-home order to get groceries, to get essential needs, pick up food or drive to work will notice more lane closures.

“None of these changes will increase the cost for the Florida taxpayer,” Gov. DeSantis said.

More than 100,000 cars usually hit the road on Interstate 4 a day, amid the stay-at-home order the number is down to about 40,000 cars a day.

READ MORE: FDOT to accelerate parts of I-4 project by one to two months, governor says

Churches across Central Florida are holding Easter Sunday services in very nontraditional ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis stressed that the state will not close any place of worship, but he stressed the importance of following social distance guidelines.

RELATED: Churches use alternative ways to worship on Palm Sunday

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.