Orlando police search for missing, disabled 17-year-old
Teen last seen on South Ivey Lane Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing and disabled 17-year-old, according to a news release.
Devin Delaine was last seen leaving his apartment on South Ivey Lane around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
A news release said Delaine is developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of an eight-year-old.
Anyone who sees Delaine should immediately call 911.
