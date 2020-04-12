89ºF

Local News

Orlando police search for missing, disabled 17-year-old

Teen last seen on South Ivey Lane Sunday morning

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Orange County, Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing and disabled 17-year-old, according to a news release.

Devin Delaine was last seen leaving his apartment on South Ivey Lane around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

A news release said Delaine is developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of an eight-year-old.

Anyone who sees Delaine should immediately call 911.

