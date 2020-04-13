Burger King grills students with questions to earn free whoppers during coronavirus outbreak

Burger King is grilling students with educational questions using free whoppers as incentives for learning during the coronavirus school closures.

Students can get a free Whopper from Burger King each day for answering an educational question correctly.

The promotion aimed at students began Monday and runs for one week.

Each day, the burger chain poses a question on its social media accounts, including Instagram and Facebook.

The questions are from subjects including math, science and literature.

Students who gets the question right on Burger King's app get a promo code for a free Whopper with any purchase.

Burger King says it wants to reward students who are continuing to study hard through the worldwide pandemic.

