Coronavirus by the numbers: How COVID-19 is affecting Florida

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause both a health and economic crisis across the nation, Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva released up-to-date statistics on how the disease is affecting the Sunshine State in particular.

“The Florida House Speaker’s Office is monitoring the coronavirus situation and will be sending this daily newsletter as a summation of data and as a resource — with links to raw and compiled data — to assist you in keeping your constituents informed,” Olivia said in a news release. “This, along with information at floridahousemedia.gov/COVID-19﻿, will help all of us do our part to lead our state to health.”

As of Monday morning, the state had seen a total of 19,895 cases of COVID-19 since the virus hit the state on March 1, according to the Florida Department of Health.

COVID-19 has claimed 461 lives as of Monday morning, equating to a mortality rate of 2.3%; this is compared to a mortality rate of 3.95% in the United States as a whole, according to a news release.

Out of the 10 counties in Central Florida, Orange and Osceola counties have seen the most confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 949 and 323 cases, respectively. Flagler County reported the fewest cases, with only 45 confirmed infections.

More than 89% of Floridians who underwent testing for COVID-19 received negative results, clearing them of infection, according to a news release sent by the house speaker, compared to 10.7% of residents who were tested and received positive results.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.