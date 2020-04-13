Coronavirus: Carnival cancels all North American cruises through most of June

ORLANDO, Fla. – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival cruise line has extended its pause in operations through most of June, according to a news release.

Officials with the cruise line said Monday that all North American itineraries will be canceled through June 26 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. As of now, the company is planning to resume normal operations on June 27, according to the announcement.

Company officials said Carnival Sunrise seasonal itineraries out of New York in the summer and fall are also canceled through 2020 due to the pandemic.

“This is disappointing, but we are committed to being a strong partner with the government and taking steps to maintain public confidence in our business,” company officials said in a statement.

Travelers whose trips have been affected should have received an email directly from the cruise line or their travel agent that has all the instructions needed to claim their cancellation offer or refund, according to Carnival’s news release.

Because of the high number of calls Carnival’s call center has been receiving, company officials said the easiest way to get information about refunds is through the link provided in the email.

