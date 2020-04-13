Flagler County set to open first drive-thru coronavirus testing site this week

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is set to open its first coronavirus testing site this week, according to county officials.

County leaders said Monday that the first round of kits is now available to begin testing patients for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic.

The drive-thru site, which opens Tuesday on the Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College, will be available to first responders and health care workers within the county who meet certain criteria, county officials said.

“Even with the opening of this new testing site, the responders and health care workers will still need to meet certain criteria, and bring their workplace identification,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “They don’t have to meet all of the criteria, but we want to ensure we are using the limited tests wisely.”

The site will begin taking appointments and conducting tests on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast. Testing will continue after Tuesday until tests are gone, county leaders said in a news release Monday.

County officials said they hope to increase access to the testing site based on the demand upon opening and test kit availability.

First responders and health care workers showing any symptoms of COVID-19 or who have a weakened immune system can call 386-313-4200 to schedule an appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The opening of the drive-thru test site comes after three new sites opened in Volusia County Monday.

Test sites are also up and running in other areas of Central Florida, including Orange County, where testing criteria was recently expanded at the Orange County Convention Center to allow anyone who had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to get tested, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

