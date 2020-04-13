80ºF

Gas prices continue to plunge amid COVID-19 outbreak

91% of Florida gas stations have prices below $2 per gallon, experts say

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices are continuing to fall amid lower demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new report released by AAA, Florida gas prices fell another 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $1.85, slightly lower than the current national average of $1.87 a gallon.

Experts say gas prices in Florida have dropped 56% since February 21.

AAA says prices could go even lower in the coming weeks after a historic deal reached over the weekend by OPEC and its allies that will cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day.

Experts say Florida drivers are paying about $27.75 for a full tank of gas, compared to $42 this same time last year.

