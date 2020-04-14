2,000-pound great white shark pings off coast of Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 2,000-pound great white shark seems to like the Space Coast.

Unama’ki pinged at 10:07 a.m. Monday off the coast of Melbourne, according to its Ocearch tracker. Interestingly, the shark last pinged four times the morning of March 31 — in roughly the same area. His tracker doesn’t indicate whether it left or stayed in the Space Coast these past two weeks, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Unama'ki measures 15 feet, 5 inches and weighs 2,076 pounds.

Ocearch tagged the shark Sept. 20 off Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia. Since it's been tagged, the shark has traveled 4,562 miles, down the East Coast, "hanging out" in Florida since October.

This is the first time Unama'ki has pinged here.

According to its bio on Ocearch’s site, “Unama’ki is what the indigenous Mi’kmaq people of Nova Scotia call Cape Breton and it means ‘land of the fog.’”

Here are some other notable shark visits:

-- Teazer, a white shark weighing 651 pounds and measuring 10 feet, 9 inches, pinged off the coast of Canaveral National Seashore on March 27. Tagged since Oct. 3 in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, the shark has traveled 1,837 miles. The bio on Ocearch’s site says the shark was named after a ghost ship called the Young Teazer.

According to his tracker, this is the first ping for Teazer — in the Space Coast, or in Florida.

-- Cabot, a male white shark weighing 533 pounds and measuring 9 feet, 8 inches, pinged March 12 off the coast of Cocoa Beach. Tagged since Oct. 5, 2018, in Lunenberg, the shark has traveled 6,589 miles. SeaWorld named this shark after explorer John Cabot.

According to his tracker, this is the first ping for Cabot in the Space Coast.

For more information about the shark advocacy group Ocearch, visit ocearch.org.