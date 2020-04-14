89ºF

Authorities search for missing 15-year-old girl from Kissimmee

Missing child alert issued for Jasynda Suarez

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Missing child alert issued for Jasynda Suarez, 15, of Kissimmee. (Photo: FDLE)
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Kissimmee, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The missing child alert for Jasynda Suarez was issued Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

Suarez, who has black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a green sweater near the 1300 block of Sierra Circle in Kissimmee, authorities said. She stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.

