Authorities search for missing 15-year-old girl from Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Kissimmee, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The missing child alert for Jasynda Suarez was issued Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

Please share! A FL MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Jasynda Suarez, a white female, 15 years old, last seen in Kissimmee. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or 911. pic.twitter.com/VZjfh2P7nw — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 14, 2020

Suarez, who has black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a green sweater near the 1300 block of Sierra Circle in Kissimmee, authorities said. She stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.