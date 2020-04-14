Cocoa police officer tests positive for COVID-19

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an agency spokeswoman.

Cocoa police on Tuesday confirmed the news to News 6.

“Yes, we had one officer test positive," Cocoa police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said. "He is recovering well and we are following all the CDC protocols for contact tracing and testing for those that meet the criteria.”

No other details about the officer have been released.

As of Monday evening, there were more than 21,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida, including 148 in Brevard County. There have been six deaths related to the virus in Brevard, according to state health records.