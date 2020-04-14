Local chef creates initiative to feed vulnerable residents of Osceola County amid pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Chris May is a chef, and in addition to owning his own catering business called Christopher May Catering, he also works for Osceola County Schools in school nutrition services.

With students at home, utilizing distance learning, May said he’s not working, but wanted to find a way to spend his time helping others.

He, along with Kent Custom Homes, started an initiative called Feed Osceola.

"First and foremost, it's to make sure we're feeding as many people in Osceola County as we can,"said May.

May setup a Go Fund Me, with the goal of raising $10,000 for the Osceola Council on Aging.

May said the money donated will be used to purchase produce from farmers in Osceola County, along with gift cards and gift certificates from local businesses.

He said the food and certificates will be given to the Osceola Council on Aging, who will connect it with those who need it most.

May said this is a way to help get food to those who need it, while helping to support local farmers and businesses who are feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These farmers need the help now, our small businesses need the help now, everybody is hurting,” said May.

According to Feed Osceola’s GoFundMe page, May has already received $3,850 in donations.

According to Feed Osceola's GoFundMe page, May has already received $3,850 in donations.

